Amotekun arrests Indian hemp farmer for illegal possession of firearms in Ekiti





Operatives of the Western Security Network codenamed Amotekun Corps, Ekiti State Command, have arrested a 35-year-old Indian hemp farmer, Monday Reuben for illegal possession of firearms.

The corps also arrested a 21-year-old man, Joseph Akanbi Emmanuel, with suspected fresh bullet wound.

The State Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (Rtd), while parading the suspects before journalists in Ado-Ekiti, on Tuesday March 28, 2023, said Reuben was arrested at Ise-Ekiti forest with a locally made pistol.

Komolafe added that Joseph was arrested at Oke-Ila, Okeyinmi axis of Ado-Ekiti on a tip-off from members of the community that saw him coming out from the forest with injuries suspected to be a bullet wound.

“We arrested somebody at Ise-Ekiti forest over the weekend with locally made gun. On interrogation, he said he migrated from Owo forest and that he is an Indian hemp farmer.

“He came to Ise forest to plant Indian hemp. He said the short gun is…