Blind man beheads wife for threatening to divorce him (video)





The Nkawkaw Magistrate Court has remanded into police custody, a 71-year-old visually impaired Ghanaian man, George Mudor, who killed his wife in her sleep.

Mr Mudor allegedly hacked his wife, Madam Grace, 65, with a machete on March 14, 2023, at Abepotia near Nkawkaw in the Kwawu West Municipality of the Eastern region, Ghana.

The victim, who was fed up with taking care of her blind husband, is said to have threatened divorce.

The suspect, who became blind five years ago, then beheaded her in the early hours of March 14 while she was still sleeping.

The suspect said his wife of 28 years enjoyed the blessings in his life with him and threatened to divorce him when things became bad, which is why he killed her.

Co-tenants said the murder was premeditated as the suspect had allegedly made such threats though they were taken lightly due to his condition.

In court, he admitted to killing his wife over her decision to divorce him and pleaded for mercy before His Worship Isaac…