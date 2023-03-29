David de Gea ‘turns down Manchester United’s new contract offer’ as they try to cut down his huge £375,000-per-week wages





David de Gea has reportedly turned down the offer of a new contract at Manchester United ahead of his deal expiring at the end of this season.

The Spanish goalkeeper became the world’s highest-paid goalkeeper when he signed his current deal in September 2019, with United agreeing to pay De Gea £375,000-a-week.

The 32-year-old moved to Old Trafford from Atletico Madrid in 2011 and has gone on to rack up more than 500 appearances for the club.

However, according to The Athletic, while United want to extend his deal they are focused on reducing his huge salary – something De Gea realises he must accept if he wants to remain at the club.

The report states that at the time of signing his current deal, the arrival of Alexis Sanchez on a deal of more than £400,000 per week, along with his status as United’s only No 1 gave De Gea leverage in talks with then chief executive Ed Woodward.

The report outlines how De Gea has received a good proposal but believes his form and match-winning…