Jewish Organizations denounce Kanye West’s ‘apology’ to the Jewish community using Jonah Hill movie





Jewish organizations, StopAntisemitism and the American Jewish Organization say that rapper and Fashion entrepreneur Kanye West will have to do more if he wants to apologize for his anti-Semitic attacks.

Ye embarked on a range of anti-semitic rants to cap off a tumultuous 2022 which resulted in him being canceled by the Jewish community and so many companies including Adidas dropping him off multi-million dollar deals..

However, he recently issued an apology to the Jewish community in the form of a tribute post to Jonah Hill.

Following a lengthy break from Instagram, Kanye returned to disavow the anti-semitic tropes he spewed on platforms like Drink Champs and Fox News in 2022.

“Watching Jonah Hill in 21 Jump street made me like Jewish people again,” Ye wrote on Instagram. “No one should take anger against one or two individuals and transform that into hatred towards millions of innocent people.”

The rapper went on to add; “No Christian can be labeled antisemite knowing Jesus is…