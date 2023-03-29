Nick Cannon reveals he doesn’t give any of his baby mommas a ‘monthly allowance’ or ‘set amount’ of money





Nick Cannon has revealed he doesn’t give any of his baby mamas a ‘monthly allowance’ or ‘set amount’ of money for the children they share.

The American actor and TV host who shares 12 children with six different women, gave insight into the financial situation with his multiple baby mommas in an interview with Page Six.

The father of 12 explained: ‘I don’t give myself that [guideline]. What they need, they get it. ‘There’s never been something that one of the mothers of my children has asked for and they didn’t receive.’

The clarification came after an interview he did with Hot 104.1 on The Home Team Morning Show.

He said in the interview: ‘What they need, they get it… That’s why they call me the provider.’ Nick said each of the women he treats with ‘respect and admiration.’



‘Everybody has their challenges – but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child into [this world], that’s the best gift any man…