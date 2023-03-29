Pope Francis in hospital for respiratory infection, Thursday appointments cancelled





The Vatican on Wednesday, March 29, announced the cancellation of Thursday appointments for 86-year-old Pope Francis who is in a hospital in Rome for previously scheduled health checks.

Pope Francis who marked 10 years as head of the Catholic Church this month, had earlier appeared in good spirits at his weekly audience at the Vatican, smiling as he greeted the faithful from his “popemobile”. However, he was seen grimacing as he was helped into the vehicle.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said in a statement released earlier on Wednesday;

“The Holy Father has been at Gemelli (Hospital) since this afternoon for some previously scheduled checks.”

Shortly after the one-sentence statement was released, it’s been reported that Pope Francis has a respiratory infection and will need to spend “a few days” in hospital for treatment.

The 86-year-old pontiff had complained of breathing difficulties in recent days. It added that tests showed he did not have COVID-19.

