Russia announces it will stop warning US about its nuclear missile tests and nuclear activities





The Russian federation will no longer notify the US about its missile tests and other nuclear activity, the Kremlin has announced.

The move comes a month after Russian President Vladimir Putin officially suspended the last remaining nuclear arms deal with the US.

Nuclear notifications between both countries had allowed Russia and the US to interpret each other’s nuclear moves for decades and differentiate test launches from missile attacks.

Russia halting its notifications could be its latest effort to push back against the US and its western allies’ support for Ukraine in the ongoing war..

After Putin’s cancelation of the nuclear treaty between both countries Russian’s foreign ministry said that Moscow would continue to inform the US about its planned ballistic missile tests. But on Wednesday, March 29, Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov indicated that they were going in a different direction.

Asked if Moscow would halt missile test notices, Ryabkov said:…