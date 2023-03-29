Some ‘key players’ are plotting to install Interim Government in Nigeria – DSS





The Department of State Services (DSS) said it has uncovered a plot by some “key political players” to halt the inauguration of the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu, and foist an Interim Government in Nigeria.

DSS spokesman, Dr. Peter Afunanya, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, stated that some persons have weighed various options, which include foisting interim government after obtaining frivolous court injunctions to forestall the inauguration of new executive administrations and legislative houses at the Federal and State levels.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) has identified some key players in the plot for an Interim Government in Nigeria,” the statement read.

“The Service considers the plot, being pursued by these entrenched interests, as not only an aberration but a mischievous way to set aside the constitution and undermine civil rule as well as plunge the country into an avoidable crisis,”

“The illegality is totally…