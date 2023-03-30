13 year old boy wins Guiness World Records after camping in his garden for three years (photos)





A 13-year-old boy has won a Guinness World Record after camping in his garden for three years.

The teenager battled winter cold and summer heatwaves, foxes, slugs and snails according to reports by Sun UK, and was once even chased by a pheasant.

Max started sleeping in his garden on March 29, 2020, at the age of 10 after being inspired by a family friend Rick Abbott who died of cancer.

Rick gave Max a tent before his death and told him to ‘go have an adventure’.

Rick had received care at the North Devon Hospice, so Max decided to fulfill a promise to his friend and thank the hospice for its work by raising money for it.

‘The North Devon Hospice took such good care of him I wanted to do something to say thank you to them,’ Max said.

‘I am so excited to have this Guinness World Records title, it is every boy’s dream. It is incredible to be part of this very special club.