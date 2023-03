Rapper Falz has again lashed out at Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, over the conduct of the 2023 election.

Falz in a tweet he shared claimed that Yakubu used the N300 billion budgeted for the election to carry out a “selection” process. He added that the money could have been used for infrastructure.

He tweeted;

“Make we no forget say over 300 BILLION Naira wey fit build beta infrastructure, Mr Yakubu use am conduct Selection.”