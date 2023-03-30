Bandits kill man two weeks after abduction in Niger state

“Adunu is an Adara town in Paikoro local government of Niger state. A town full of love, peace and unity, has now been invaded by herdsmen who kill and kidnap the citizens in numbers,” he wrote.

“The Federal government and the government of Niger state should as a matter of urgency come to their aides to save them from this bandits who have been terrorizing this community day in day out.

“Early this month about 56 members of this community were kidnapped by bandits that invaded the community numbering about 200 in numbers. Just this morning I got a shocking news that my friend who was also kidnapped by name Arada system was kill, because the bandits wanted to change their location and he complained that he has serious wound that won’t let him to Trek for a long distance, these heartless bandits shot him dead and send some women to inform the community.

“The kidnappers were asking for 200 millions for the people of about fifty something and where on earth will this money…