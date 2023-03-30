Blac Chyna flaunts her natural curves after after losing ’10lbs’ from removing illegal silicone (photos)

By
Headliners
-
3


Blac Chyna flaunts her natural curves after after losing

Blac Chyna showcased her natural curves in New York City after having ’10lbs’ of illegal silicone removed.

 

The 34-year-old former model, who recently had a ‘demonic’ tattoo lasered off of her hip, looked sensational as she stopped by SiriusXM on Wednesday, March 29.

 

Blac Chyna flaunts her natural curves after after losing

 

The now born-again Christian, who got baptized in May last year, rocked a figure-hugging brown suit that featured a dark blue button-up segment. 

 

Blac Chyna flaunts her natural curves after after losing

 

Chyna has undergone a total transformation in recent months, ditching her fillers, long manicure, and even her $19.99/month OnlyFans account.

 

Blac Chyna flaunts her natural curves after after losing

 

 

The reality star recently claimed that she had an astonishing amount of illegal silicone removed from her famous backside during an eight-hour procedure this month by West Hollywood plastic surgeon Dr. David Matlock.

 

Blac Chyna flaunts her natural curves after after losing

 

 

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR