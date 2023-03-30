Ex-Customs boss, Abdullahi Dikko’s lawyer sentenced to seven years for N1.1b fraud





Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of a Federal High Court in Abuja has sentenced Umar Hussaini, a private lawyer to the late Comptroller General, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Abdullahi Dikko, to seven years imprisonment with an option of fine.

In a judgment delivered on Wednesday, March 29, the court found Hussaini guilty of the two-count charge preferred against him by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC). In the charge marked: FHC/ABJ/CR/74/2020 and filed by the ICPC on behalf of the Federal Government, Hussaini, who was the sole defendant, was charged with laundering the NCS funds to the tune of N1.1 billion. After Justice Ojukwu convicted Hussaini, two witnesses, one of whom was a legal practitioner, Mr Amobi Nzelu, testified about Hussaini’s good character, while praying the court for a leniency.

They begged the court to give the sentencing with an option of fine. The convict, who was said to have four wives with children and aging parents,…