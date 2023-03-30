I am married – Davido says as he confirms he and Chioma have tied the knot (video)





Davido has confirmed that he and Chioma, have tied the knot.

The singer who has been off social media for six months disclosed this in a fresh interview. While speaking on what he had been up to during the time he took the break, the singer said;

‘’I have never ever taken this kind of break. Just being away and I have had a lot to think about. It was a time to rest, reflect, a lot of family time, time to make music again. I remade the album. Before I went on the break I actually had an album already. Had a tour already but we did the album, I travelled, I am married” he said as he flaunted his wedding ring

Watch a clip from the interview below…