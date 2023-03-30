I am shocked that she is making a big noise out of nothing





Abia state governor, Okezie Ikpeazu, has accused Prof Nnenna Nnannaya-Oti, the Returning Officer of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the just-concluded March 18 governorship election in the state of being unfair to all parties that participated in the poll.

In an interview with Channels TV on Monday night March 30, Ikpeazu said Nnannaya-Oti was “visibly happy” that she “favoured” the Labour Party (LP)during the election.

Governor Ikpeazu added that before the poll, he carried out some background checks on the returning officer and complained to INEC that she won’t be fair in the electoral process but got assurances from the electoral umpire.

Recall that on March 22, Nnannaya-Oti, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, declared LP’s Alex Otti the winner of the March 18 governorship election in Abia. The declaration followed the resumption of the final collation of governorship election results in…