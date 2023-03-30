Mercy Chinwo threatens N2bn lawsuit against singer Obidiz for using her name in secular music





Gospel artist, Mercy Chinwo has threatened to slam a N2 billion lawsuit against singer Obidiz for using her name and image in secular music audio and video.

Obidiz released a commercial for a song entitled “Mercy Chinwo” on February 10, 2023, with Mercy Chinwo’s picture as the cover image.

Chinwo through her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, in a letter dated March 23 and addressed to Obidiz Lawson, ordered the singer to take down the music audio and video from all music digital platforms.

The letter read, “It came to our client’s rude shock that you recently released and published a song titled ‘Mercy Chinwo’ containing disparaging and derogatory lyrics.”

It added, “That you take down or cause to be taken down, the song titled ‘Mercy Chinwo’ which you published on be taken down immediately from all music digital platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and any other platform whereby you made such publication.”

The gospel singer’s attorneys…