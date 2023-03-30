Name and arrest those plotting an interim govt





The Chairman of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yabagi Sani, has asked the Department of State Service (DSS) to name and apprehend those it said are behind plans to install an interim government in the country.

On Wednesday, March 29, the DSS issued a statement saying it had discovered a plot by “misguided” political actors to set aside the constitution and install an interim government in the country as the May 29 date for the takeover of the new government approaches.

However, speaking on Channels Television on Wednesday, Sani who is also the chairman of the African Development Party (ADP) said it is not enough for the DSS to announce a plot for the interim government but that the security agency should go further to name the plotters as well as take action against them.