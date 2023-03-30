PDP reverses suspension of Fayose, Anyim and others





The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reversed the suspension of the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose; and former Senate President, Pius Anyim from its party.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, in a statement released on Thursday, March 30, said other party chieftains whose suspensions were reversed are Ibrahim Shema, Dennis Ityavyar and Aslam Aliyu. Ologunagba added that the party’s National Working Committee reversed the referral of the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom to the National Disciplinary Committee.

Recall that a week ago, the party suspended the party stalwarts over “anti-party activities”, even as the party continues to grapple with a myriad of internal issues that led to the suspension and consequent replacement of Iyorchia Ayu with Umar Damagum as the national chairman.

In the statement released today, Ologunagba said the PDP NWC met and “extensively discussed” recent developments in the party.