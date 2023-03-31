Court remands Blessing CEO in prison custody till May 30 over alleged cyber-bullying and libel





Justice Yelim Bogoro of the Federal High Court in Lagos on Friday, March 31, remanded social media influencer Blessing Okoro aka “Blessing CEO” in prison custody till May 30 following her arraignment by the police for alleged Cyber-bullying and Libel, the Nation reports.

LIB had on Thursday, March 30 reported that Blessing was picked up by men of the Federal Criminal Investigation Department FCID. Upon her arrest, she was arraigned before the court today on a six-count charge of alleged cyber-bullying, libel, and for exhibiting uncensored movies.

At her arraignment today, the prosecution counsel, Rotshang Faith Dimka of the Force Headquarters, Abuja, said Okoro of Lekki, Lagos, on October 16, 2022, “intentionally sent messages using her Instagram handle @officialblessingceo to bully, threaten and harass one Folashade Samuels, a.k.a Mamajazz, a younger sister to the late Bimbo Ogbonna, wife of automobile businessman, Ikechukwu Ogbonna aka IVD. Dimka also told the court that…