“I book flights, fix things around the house, pay bills and makes sure she has money in her purse”

“Y’all wonder why my woman is so submissive?? Because I LEAD THE WAY & SET THE TONE,” the bestselling author wrote on his social media pages on Thursday, March 30, 2023.

“I book flights, fix things around the house, pay bills, make sure she has money in her purse even though she has her own. I get her stuff she likes, take her all around the globe! I don’t cheat. I make her feel like she doesn’t have a thing to worry about because I’m around. I listen to her, I apologize when I’m wrong and don’t Gaslight her. I LEAD by example! THATS why she’s submissive, take notes…and she is an ALPHA female, she isn’t a gullible woman! I just do what I’m supposed to do as a man!”