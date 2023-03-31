“I never performed any surgery on him”





The medical doctor, Kadev Kenneth Kelvin, who was remanded over alleged cyber stalking has tendered a public apology.

A Benue State Magistrate Court remanded Kadev at the Federal Correctional facility in Makurdi on Tuesday.

The accused was reported to have made a Facebook post on March 12, 2023 where he revealed that he stitched the lacerated anus of the Benue State publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Bemgba Iortyom, after he was allegedly sodomized in Abuja prison in 2017.

Dr. Kadev, in the Facebook post after the incident, claimed that he has never met the complainant in life nor performed any surgery on him.

“PUBLIC APOLOGY Earlier today, I had an altercations with Mr. Bemgba Iortyom, who have been writing malicious posts on the person of my principal and spiritual guardian, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia PhD. We exchanged words and insults,” he wrote.

“I have received many calls from friends and associates that I went overboard. I want to make it…