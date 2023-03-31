



Pete Davidson has opened up about his dating life during an in-depth interview on the Real Ones with Jon Bernthal podcast released on Thursday March 30, on Patreon.

The 29-year-old comedian in a backyard interview with Jon, 46, talked about the public’s interest in his personal life and high-profile relationships.

‘I think what happened was I became more known before the work was there. But I was always working. …Look, I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people and for some reason that is very crazy and interesting to people,’ Pete said while wearing a grey beanie and hoodie for his interview.

‘I don’t think it’s that interesting. I’ve been in show business for half my life almost, for like 14, 15 years, and on a national TV show. And in 12 years, I’ve dated like 10 people, I don’t really think that’s that crazy,’ Pete said. ‘But to some people it seems very interesting.’

Pete added that it was ‘confusing’ because he was not on social media ‘flexing’ about his dating life.

‘These…