It is a lie. I am not owing any core civil servant salary





The Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu, described as a lie, claims that his government is owing several months of salaries to some civil servants in the state.

The Governor-Elect of the state, Alex Otti, had after his election said he contested for the third time because the current government never addressed issues that made him run for the office the first time, including owing workers salaries.

In an interview with Channels TV on Thursday, March 30, Governor Ikpeazu said no “core civil servant” is being owed any salary, adding that those that have issues with salaries are working in parastatals.

“I have 31,000 workers in Abia workforce and 29,000 of them are up to date as we speak in salary payment… Parastatals receive subvention. I don’t pay their salaries because they are revenue-generating agencies of government,” Ikpeazu said.

According to him, the issue of non-payment of pension and salaries has been there long before he assumed office and he has done…