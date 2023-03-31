Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny seen ‘openly kissing’ while on a date in Los Angeles





Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny reportedly went on a date on Wednesday evening, March 29.

The 27-year-old model and the 29-year-old singer were seen together at Sushi Fumi in Los Angeles.

They were “openly kissing,” according to Usweekly, and they didn’t care who noticed them in the busy Japanese restaurant.

They were last seen on a date last week when they were spotted leaving the Bird Streets Club in West Hollywood early Sunday morning.

An insider told People that Kendall and Bad Bunny had been introduced by mutual friends several weeks before they were spotted kissing.

“Kendall recently started hanging out with him,” a second source shared.

“They were introduced by friends. He moved to LA a few weeks ago and bought a house.

Neither the model nor the musician has commented on their relationship.