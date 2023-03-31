Mama June’s daughter Anna ‘Chickadee’ reportedly diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Mama June Shannon’s eldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, has reportedly been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

 

The 28-year-old “Honey Boo Boo” star received her adrenal carcinoma diagnosis in January, TMZ reported Thursday, March 30.

 

After Cardwell underwent a series of tests for stomachaches, cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney, and lung.

 

A source told the outlet that Cardwell’s family members are “very hopeful” she will get better.

 

Cardwell has reportedly experienced her first round of chemotherapy, with further treatment decisions to be made depending on her reaction.

 

Cardwell is a mom, sharing daughters Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7, with her ex-husband, Michael Cardwell.

 



Source: Linda Ikeji

