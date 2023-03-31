My husband always insults me in public, doesn’t give me money for hair, clothes, cream





A Nigerian woman, Violet Omhenke, has opened up about the maltreatment she is going through in the hands of her husband.

Violet, who shared her marital woes on a Christian Facebook group on Friday, March 31, 2023, said her husband doesn’t take care of her and has refused to give her money to open a store.

She added that he always insults her in public and threatens to send her packing.

According to Violet, her siblings are encouraging her to endure because women in their family ‘don’t marry twice’

“Please I need advice in the house, when I never ask my husband something he always tells me, nothing about me concerns him. He doesn’t have money for hair, clothes and even to buy cream, nor even to open a store. He always insults me both in public. He always tells me he will pack my things out one day. I ‘ve told my sister and brother everything, still they told me to stay. They said in my family d women do not marry 2 times. Please I need advice and help bcos I don’t have…