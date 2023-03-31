Police arrest 14 suspected armed robbers, drug dealers in Kano



The Kano State Police Command has arrested 14 suspected armed robbers, drug dealers and thieves as part of efforts to rid the state of all forms of crimes and criminality.

The spokesperson of the command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, March 30, 2023, said the suspects were arrested during the first week of Ramadan.

According to the PPRO, dangerous weapons, illicit drugs and stolen properties were recovered from the suspects.

“In line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, psc(+), NPM, NEAPS, fdc, CFR on Community-based policing, round-the-clock visibility patrols, Operation Restore Peace and the Command’s efforts to rid Kano State of all forms of crimes and criminality, especially the menace of thuggery (Daba), Drug Abuse (Kwaya) and other social vices, clearance operations carried out by a team of Operation Restore Peace led by O/C Anti-Daba, CSP Bashir Musa Gwadabe, led to the arrest of…