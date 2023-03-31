Police arrest 19 Shi’ites for ‘unlawful procession’ in Abuja





The Federal Capital Territory Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 19 members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) also known as Shi’ite over “unlawful procession”.

The police said IMN members numbering over 400 staged a protest from Federal High Court to Eagle Square blocking roads following a federal high court ruling on the passport of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh said the protest ensued after the court rejected an application filed by El-Zakzaky asking the Department Of State Services (DSS) to release his passport and that of his wife.

Justice Obiora Egwuatu ruled that El-zakzaky failed to prove that the DSS took the passports away, after his return from India.

The police spokesperson who revealed that the IMN members threw stones and other dangerous objects at the police officers during their protest, said they were dispersed by security operatives who also arrested some of them.

