Police arrest Imo traditional ruler over anti-government publication





Police have arrested the traditional ruler of Umucheke in Umuobom in the Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Ekene Obinali.

Obinali was arrested by the operatives of the Anti-kidnapping Unit of the state police command for allegedly sharing a write-up on WhatsApp that was said to be very critical of the state Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

The embattled traditional ruler had on March 20 reposted the write-up on a WhatsApp group platform called Ideato Voice.

The publication, titled “Gov Hope Uzodimma in a fresh scandal”, addressed the role of the late Ahmed Gulak during the 2018 All Progressives Congress governorship primary election in Imo State.

Dr Vitus Ezenwa, the publisher of Ideato Voice newspapers, was arrested by police for the publication but was granted bail after the police apprehended the traditional ruler, Eze Ekene Obinali.

The traditional ruler is currently at the Anti Kidnapping Unit, Tiger Base, Owerri.