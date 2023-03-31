Tunde Ayeni dissociates self from Adaobi Alagwu

Notable Nigerian industrialist and corporate lawyer, Tunde Ayeni, has rubbished the reports linking him with one Miss Adaobi Alagwu.

Describing the report as “mere sensationalism”, Ayeni has come out in strong terms to refute any emotional entanglements with Adaobi. In a statement released by his media office, Ayeni said that he has moved on beyond Adaobi even though the past linked them together.

“Ordinarily, the recent series of media reports linking my name with a lady, Adaobi Alagwu, should not deserve a response from me since the section of the media that is feasting on the issue seems to be uninterested in fact finding, but mere sensationalism. But given the possibility of even some discerning readers placing some values by the story, this short clarification and disclaimer becomes necessary,” Ayeni said.







While he admitted that he had a relationship with Adaobi in the past, Ayeni said he has effectively put the past behind him.

“I wish to state that, indeed, Ms…