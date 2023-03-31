US tourist, 31, plunges 100ft to his death after climbing onto roof of Rome hotel





A US tourist visiting Rome on vacation has plunged 100 feet to his death after climbing onto the roof of a hotel in the Italian capital, officials say.

Javier Francisco Rullan Rubert, 31, from Lithia in Tampa, Florida, had been staying at IH Roma Z3 Hotel in Collatino, Via Claudio Truffi on vacation.

On Monday afternoon, March 27, at around 4.30pm, hotel employees found him lying on the floor in a pool of his own blood after he fell from the roof.

He had been alone when he fell off the roof of the high-rise.

Police detectives and forensic teams have begun an investigation which involves reconstructing the man’s final days and establishing any potential contacts he made in that time.

Some of the man’s personal items, including his mobile phone, have been seized by officers to be analysed.

He did not leave a note for family and friends, so officials are scrambling to make contact with his relatives to better determine the…