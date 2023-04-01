Fayose threatens to sue PDP for suspending him, demands an apology





Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has threatened to file a lawsuit against the Peoples Democratic Party for suspending him.

Though Fayose’s suspension has been reversed, he claimed it was done without any cause and was “libellous and defamatory” with the intent to tarnish his image.

A letter dated March 31 and addressed to Iliya Damagum, PDP’s acting national chairman, by Fayose’s lawyer, Akinwale Kol-Taiwo, read;

“We are further informed by our client that by the letter dated 24th March 2023, the reversal of our client’s suspension from Peoples Democratic Party which was done without recourse to laid down procedure/due process of law as contained in the constitution of the Peoples Democratic Party (as amended in 2017) was requested,” the letter reads.

“The Peoples Democratic Party, in retracing its steps and by implication admitting the content of the letter dated 24th March 2023, reversed the suspension of our client by a press release issued on 30th…