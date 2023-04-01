Festus Keyamo reacts to trending video of a man being removed from an aircraft after saying “Tinubu must not be sworn in”





The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo has reacted to the viral video of a man who claimed to be a member of the Peter Obi’s ‘Obedient’ movement, being forcefully evacuated from an aircraft on Friday, March 31.

The man was evacuated from the aircraft after shouting ‘’Tinubu must not be sworn in as president.”

Many of the passengers felt he was a threat on the flight and raised alarm. The airport security arrived and forcefully bundled the man out of the aircraft.

Reacting to the incident via his Twitter handle, Keyamo who is an APC chieftain, said the presidential candidate who the arrested man is supporting, must come out to condemn this action.

Keyamo wrote;