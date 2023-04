A Lagos-based nurse and midwife, Kaykay, has narrated how a man abandoned his wife in the hospital because she had another baby girl.

“I can’t believe in this day and age some Nigerian men still don’t know that having all female kids isn’t the woman’s fault…that’s how this man hasn’t come to see his wife in the hospital since she gave birth 3 days ago because she had another girl,” she tweeted on Friday, March 31.