Imam, five others injured as Oro worshippers invade mosque and attack Muslims in Osun





At least six persons were reportedly injured when traditional religion worshippers invaded a mosque in Ile-Ife, Osun state, and attacked some Muslims who were praying.

The Muslims were inside the mosque on Thursday evening, March 30, for the 4pm prayer when the traditionalists, who were carrying out the Oro ritual, attacked the mosque.

The Oro adherents had on Wednesday, March 29, announced that the Oro ritual will be observed in some parts of Ife between 2pm to 7pm, thereby warning residents to steer clear of the areas.

The Muslims went about their regular schedule on the said day and the Oro worshippers invaded the mosque located at Idi-Omo, Ilare around 4 pm to disperse the worshippers who were performing ablution inside the perimeter fence of the mosque.

They allegedly came with canes and started flogging Muslims who were performing ablution.

The Imam, Alhaji Abdullateef Adesiyan, was beaten with a cane.

The Muslims in the mosque called for help and other Muslims began…