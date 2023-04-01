Man threatening to invite IPOB to Lagos arrested





Fredrick Nwajagu, the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate in Lagos State, has been arrested after a viral video showed him threatening to invite IPOB to Lagos to secure the properties of the Igbo people.

Nwajagu was arrested by a combined team of police and DSS in the early hours of Saturday, April 1.

Speaking in a video that went viral on Friday, March 31, Nwajagu threatened to invite members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos State, adding that the move became necessary in the wake of attacks on some Igbo people in the state.

He said: “IPOB, we will invite them. They have no job. All of the IPOB will protect all of our shops. And we have to pay them. We have to mobilize for that. We have to do that.

“We must have our own security so that they will stop attacking us at midnight, in the morning, and in the afternoon.

“When they discover that we have our own security, before they come, they will know that we have our own men there.”

“I am not saying a single…