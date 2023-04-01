Manchester City thrashes Liverpool 4-1 to keep in touch with Arsenal at top of English Premier League





Manchester City on Saturday April 1,thrashed Liverpool 4-1 to keep Pep Guardiola’s men in contention for the premier league title.

Three second-half goals from City at the Etihad Stadium helped secure a deserved win for the home team against a side that in the last three seasons had been City’s only challenger for the league title.

City were without 42-goal striker Erling Haaland, but despite that, Guardiola’s men responded quickly to Mohamed Salah’s 17th minute opener with goals from Julián Álvarez, Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gündogan, and man of the match, Jack Grealish.

Before this match, City needed to win to keep pace with league leader Arsenal. The Gunners also enjoyed a convincing win on Saturday, beating Leeds United 4-1 to maintain an eight-point advantage at the top of the table.

After the match, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp blasted his players saying only four players were “ok”

Only four performances were Ok and that is very difficult,’ fumed Klopp….