NBC slams N5m penalty on Channels TV for breaking broadcast code during interview with Labour party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Baba Datti-Ahmed





The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has slammed a fine of N5 million on Channels Television for breaking the broadcasting law during an interview with the Vice-Presidential candidate of Labour party, Datti Baba-Ahmed.

The sanction was communicated to the Chief Executive Officer of the television station in a letter titled “Broadcast of an Inciting Interview, A Sanction”, and signed by Balarabe Ilelah, the commission’s Director-General.

It read in part

‘’The NBC monitored the broadcast of a live interview of the running mate of the Labour Party Vice presidential candidate, Dr Datti Baba-Ahmed, by the anchor of Politics Today, Seun Okibaloye, on Wednesday, March 22. Dr Baba-Ahmed said it will be unconstitutional to swear in an elected president on May 29, 2023, because of election irregularities,” Ilelah said in the letter.

The NCC chairman stated that the interview was volatile and capable of inciting public disorder and therefore violated some sections of…