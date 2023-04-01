One of the suspects who attacked Tekashi 6ix9ine is a high-ranking member of the Latin Kings gang





The police in Florida have revealed that one of the men arrested in Tekashi 6ix9ine‘s gym beatdown is a high-ranking member of the Latin Kings gang.

Rafael Medina Jr., the oldest of the three men arrested for assaulting and robbing Tekashi, is a documented Latin Kings gang member who, for several years, has held a high-ranking position within the gang.

Gang Unit Detectives reportedly have evidence that Medina Jr. is an “Inca” within the Palm Beach County Chapter of the Latin Kings, meaning he’s the chapter’s president.

The sheriff says the Latin Kings have a rich history of being allies with the Bloods Gang, which is notable because Tekashi famously snitched on Blood gang members in a federal court to get less time in prison.

It was also gathered that Medina Jr. was convicted on felony charges in the mid-2000s as part of a federal gang RICO case regarding the Latin Kings.

The other suspects arrested over the assault are Medina’s son, Octavious, and Anthony Maldonado….