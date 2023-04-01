Troops kill 5 bandits, recover arms and ammunition in Kaduna



Nigerian troops have killed five bandits and recovered four AK-47 rifles, six AK-47 magazines, 24 rounds of 7.62mm in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 1 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, disclosed this in a statement on Friday, March 31, 2023.

“In continuation of the onslaught against bandits and other criminal elements terorising the North Western part of the country,troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army operating in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State has conducted clearance operation along road Kanti-Tantatu in Kubusu forest and Kaso hills general area in Kaduna State to deprive bandits and criminals freedom of action so as to create an enabling environment for economic activities and legitimate businesses to strive,” the statement read.

“During the operation which lasted several hours, troops dealt a heavy blow on the criminals neutralizing five bandits as well as capturing four AK…