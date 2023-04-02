Actor Deyemi Okanlawon grabs attention as he makes an entrance at a movie premiere





Deyemi Okanlawon’s outfit to a movie premiere has grabbed attention.

The actor had on a cream coloured top with gold trimmings along the front which he tucked into cream coloured three-quarter length pants. He then wore a transparent plastic over it He also wore a transparent plastic cap and eye glasses to complement the plastic on his clothes.

He paired this unique outfit with cream coloured boots.

The video is already going viral as viewers discuss the actor’s bold fashion choice.

Watch below.