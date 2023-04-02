“Everybody knows I and Chioma didn’t deserve that”





Afrobeats superstar, Davido has, for the first time, opened up about the tragic loss of his 3-year-old son Ifeanyi.

In an interview with CNN, the singer who recently released a new album, says grieving the loss of his son had some impact on the project.

“Before my son passed, we had finished the album. But it was a tragic situation and I really had to calm myself down and take a step back,” he explained.

The 30-year-old singer credits his return to the music scene to the overwhelming amount of support he received from his family, friends and fans.

“Nobody would want that,” Davido said, referring to the death of his son. “And everybody knows that I and Chioma didn’t deserve that.”

“At some point I couldn’t open my Instagram for weeks. One day, I just checked it and I saw messages from every kind of person in the world. I was like ‘you’re fine, you see everybody is rooting for you.’ That was one thing that really made me strong enough to stand up…