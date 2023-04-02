I can never do that

A Nigerian man, Emmanuel Onyenanu, has said that he will never kneel to propose to a woman.
He stated this while reacting to self-acclaimed life coach, Solomon Buchi’s post, in which he said that there is nothing wrong with African men kneeling to ask women to marry them.
“The issues is that I can’t do that That is My decision Not yours sir It doesn’t hinder me from taking care of my woman and children or love them much But as for kneeling down to propose That one is a Capital NO Others can kneel down to propose, I didn’t say is bad But I cant just do it.” he said.
Source: Linda Ikeji