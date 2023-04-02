I have no house, car or mortgage, it’s like being on Death Row





Former Wales and Manchester City star, Craig Bellamy, has revealed how he lost all his fortune and is now declared bankrupt by the British government.

According to the current Burnley assistant coach, the financial ruin he is suffering from is as a result of a series of failed investments made on his behalf because he trusted the wrong people with his money.

In 2009, Manchester City signed Craig Bellamy from West Ham for a reported £14 million, made up of a £12 million up-front payment plus £2 million in add-ons. At the club he earned £85,000 per week.

Bellamy says he doesn’t drink and never gambled but he lost it all and his battle against bankruptcy is ‘like being on Death Row’

In an article for Sports Mail on Saturday, April 1, he warns young players;

See excerpts below;