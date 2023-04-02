I never campaigned for any politician





The presiding Bishop of Faith Tabernacle, David Oyedepo, has reacted to a purported audio recording of him and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.

On Saturday, April 1, a purportes audio recording of both men went viral. In the said audio recording, a man alleged to be Peter Obi was heard appealing to the Bishop to help solicit votes from Christians in the South-West.

“Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in the South-West and Kwara, the Christians in the South-West and Kwara. This is a religious war. Like I keep saying: if this works, you people will never regret the support,” he was heard in the audio

In his reaction, Oyedepo said he never spoke to any group of people, on behalf of any politician. Speaking to members of his church during Sunday, April 2 service, Oyedepo said