Police recover corpse of Bolt driver declared missing in February





A driver of a taxi-hailing app, Bolt, Aiyu Eromosele Thomas, who was reported missing in February, has been found dead.

The 34- year-old resident of 70 Imole Avenue, Ajasa Command, Lagos, was booked by an unidentified passenger. His vehicle, a Toyota Corolla with registration number GGE583GX grey color 2005/6 model, was found abandoned the following day. A police patrol team had discovered the vehicle abandoned by the roadside at Ojota, Lagos.

An elder Brother of the Uber driver, Aiyu Etiose Godwin, who spoke with Daily Trust, said the matter was first reported at Meiran Police station before it was escalated to the headquarters of the state police Command.