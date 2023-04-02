Portable to be arraigned in court on Monday, April 3





Barring any last-minute changes, singer, Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, will be arraigned before a magistrate court in Ota, Ogun state on Monday, April 3.

Recall that he was arrested by men of the state police command on Friday, March 31.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Police Force CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that Portable will be facing at least a six-count charge, when he appears at the court following his unruly conduct and incitement against police officers last week Monday.