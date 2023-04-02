“These guys are frustrated” Daddy Freeze makes case for Fredrick Nwajagu after he was arrested for threatening to bring IPOB to guard Igbos’ properties in Lagos

This guy’s are frustrated, that’s a funny phrase 😂, but as a yoruba man, I understand the Igbo people’s pain, you call us one but don’t want us to be giving a turn to rule, I will also flair up and feel unwanted or unloved, but to my Igbo brother, one day it will definitely reach your, we just all have to be patient, and keeping hoping for the best, the fact that peter obi had over 5 million vote shows the Nigeria people do want him to rule, but when you bring tribal differences it gives a different thought from people from different tribe, Gbadebo being an Lp candidate doesn’t make him qualified for the role, that man looks like he’s ready to sniff cocaine in office and get a bj from the secretary in his office, we should not judge by appearance or what you heard, sanwo Olu is a thief, but against Gbadebo, I will choose him because of the works I have seen him done, Gbadebo doesn’t look like he’s capable for the job

