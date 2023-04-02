“They need to retake GES 101” Olumuyiwa Adejobi responds to Nigerians accusing him of downplaying MC Oluomo’s pre-election threat





Nigerian Police Force Spokesman Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has reacted after he was called out by Twitter users when he took to the platform to condemn singer Portable for his actions.

Recall that Portable was filmed challenging police officers who tried to arrest him.

The police image maker went on Twitter to say that Portable’s conduct was “unruly” and is “punishable under the law”.

But some Twitter users were not having it and they slammed CSP Adejobi for condemning Portable after downplaying the threat made by Musliu Akinsanya, aka MC Oluomo, to Igbos in Lagos ahead of the governorship elections in the state.

MC Oluomo had warned those who don’t intend to vote for the APC to remain at home and the video caused outrage.

Adejobi, during an interview with Channels TV on the eve of the governorship elections, asked Nigerians to take MC Oluomo’s threat as a joke.

Adejobi said at the time: “This person involved, MC Oluomo himself, I saw a video he did with one Igbo woman whose name…