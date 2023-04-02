“This is a lesson that tyranny has no permanent alliance or friendship”





Former Kaduna Senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the arrest of three lawyers filing proceedings at the election petition tribunal for the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The lawyers, Messrs Jerry Aondo, Dr. Sobere Nelson, and Odum Eyiba, were said to be putting together the petition in a hotel in the state when they were arrested by the police on Saturday, April 1, 2023.

“The arrest of the APC lawyers in Rivers is deplorable and unacceptable; but this is also a lesson that tyranny has no permanent alliance of friendship,” Shehu stated on Twitter.

The spokesperson of the State Police Command, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the arrest in a statement issued on Sunday morning, April 2, said five APC support staff working with the legal team to challenge the outcome of the March 18, 2023 governorship election in the state were picked alongside the lawyers early on Saturday morning in a hotel in Port Harcourt.

According to Iringe-Koko, the arrest…